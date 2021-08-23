Cancel
Game developer business sim City Game Studio gets a big update and releases August 24

Cover picture for the articleAfter being in Early Access for a few years, City Game Studio just got a big update and it's leaving Early Access as a finished game on August 24. Inspired by a few similar games like Game Dev Story, Game Dev Tycoon and Software Inc this is probably one of the most advanced in the genre. It's absolutely crammed full of features to keep you and you business busy. The developer mentioned that since the initial release they've added in "hacking, cracking, training, building, modding... I mean you can have several studios working on the same project, you can make your own video game console or your own digital store, the shop has been revamped" and so much more.

