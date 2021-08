CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With additional unemployment payments ending in under a month, MassHire is holding a week-long job fair. The virtual job fair will be live daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those interested in attending the daily event can do so by going to Mass.gov. This will be the largest job fair the Commonwealth has seen according to Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. The free job fair is part of an increased effort to connect jobseekers to more than 200,000 available jobs.