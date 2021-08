Meals on Wheels volunteers are not only delivering food to people, but to pets as well. "You have to be a little physically fit to be able to carry around 50 pounds of food," Kim Goza. Wednesday, volunteers loaded up backs of food into vehicles for Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers, but this food it for four legged folks. "I'll get ten bags of the dog food, take it to my house divide it into these portion bags, load it in my car and it usually takes two evenings. Maybe three hours an evening to get as many done as I need to do to deliver on Saturday," said Goza.