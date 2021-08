I worry that 30 years from now, pundits yet to be born will invoke the specter of so-called “Afghanistan Syndrome” and the “Fall of Kabul” as they whine about the US military's pending disengagement from its next stupid war. I worry that for the next 30 years politicians will learn exactly the wrong thing from Afghanistan 2021, just as they learned exactly the wrong thing from Iraq 2011, which in turn was exactly the wrong “fix” for Vietnam 1975. I worry that younger generations will grow up immersed in a fugue of post-Afghanistan hawkishness, just as I grew up immersed in the ambient bellicosity of the post-9/11 era. As for older Americans, especially those hawks crowing to postpone the Kabul withdrawal: Who are you kidding?