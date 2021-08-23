A-Shore thing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN — Revenge is a dish best served twice. Middle Atlantic Regional champion Atlantic Shore, New Jersey lost two games in the National Division of the Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series. Those losses came to New England Regional champion Norwalk, Connecticut and Southeast Regional champion Tallahassee, Florida. In order to win the World Series, Atlantic Shore needed to right those wrongs and beat both teams — and that’s exactly what it did on Friday night and then Saturday afternoon to claim the title with a 10-7 win over Norwalk at Russell E. Diethrick Jr. Park.

