Agriculture

Tips for late summer establishment of forages

farmforum.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature doesn’t always cooperate in the spring during the window for seeding forages. Thus, spring seeding may not have happened or stand establishment may be less than desired. Late summer provides an opportunity to establish forages or interseed into poor stands, assuming moisture is available. Recent rains may have...

Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
HobbiesNews Channel Nebraska

Outdoors: Late summer fishing report

Smallmouth bass are being relocated as part of a restoration project to one of Two Rivers' Recreation Area's lakes. Some of the bass are being stocked in new reservoirs in southern Nebraska. Lake McConaughny is hosting a new Walleye Tournament Series. The national catch & release series is quickly becoming...
GardeningLancaster Farming

Putting Your Vegetable Garden to Bed for the Winter

Cleaning up the vegetable garden at the end of a growing season is one of the most important tasks that gardeners can do to set themselves up for success the following year. Hearing the geese flying overhead is my signal to start to clean things up, knowing that soon I’ll be rewarded with time indoors working on sewing projects while I'm curled up on the couch. I also know that taking advantage of working outdoors in the cooler and more comfortable weather will be time well spent. In the spring, I’ll be impatient to plant and waiting for the soil to warm up and dry out. At that point, I’ll be thankful that the beds are ready.
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Late-Summer Hunting for Monster Flathead Catfish

Day or night? When and where to find trophy flatties, and how to convince them to bite. Trophy flathead catfish remind me of my late Uncle Earl. Earl was a big boy, larger than the rest of my uncles, and had a lifestyle that minimized effort and maximized comfort. He...
GardeningPratt Tribune

Master Gardener Tips: Thinking ahead on vegetable placement, fall lawn seeding

Rotating vegetable crops is a standard way of helping prevent disease from being carried over from one year to the next. Rotation means that crops are moved to different areas of the garden each year. Planting the same crop, or a related crop, in the same area each year can lead to a build-up of disease. Also, different crops vary in the depth and density of the root system as well as extract different levels of nutrients. As a rule, cool-season crops such as cabbage, peas, lettuce and onions have relatively sparse, shallow root systems and warm-season crops such as tomatoes, peppers and melons have deeper, better developed root systems. Therefore, it can be helpful to rotate warm-season and cool-season crops. As mentioned earlier, it is also a good idea to avoid planting closely related crops in the same area as diseases may be shared among them. For example, tomatoes, potatoes, peppers and eggplant are closely related. Also, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and brussels sprouts share many characteristics in common. For example, do not plant cabbage where broccoli was the previous year or tomatoes where the peppers were. So, why is this important to bring this up in the fall? Now is the time to make a sketch or take a photo of your garden so that the layout is not forgotten when it is time to plant next year.
Gardeningrunnelscountyregister.com

Plan ahead now for better gardening, landscaping success in the fall

What a difference some rain makes! And what a week for rainfall it was. When rain falls that quickly and heavily, it’s impossible to catch it all; but substantial rain events like that are an encouragement to put out some rain barrels to catch it for later, when it gets dry again. Consider incorporating a rainwater harvesting system into your landscape – whether one small rain barrel or several large tanks, every little bit makes a difference in both water conservation and plant health. For more info, visit https://rainwaterharvesting.tamu.edu/.
GardeningWKBW-TV

Melinda’s Garden Moment – Add surprise lilies to your garden

Add a bit of unexpected beauty and light fragrance to the late summer garden with surprise lilies. Also known as autumn amaryllis, magic lily and naked lady they make fun additions to flower gardens and borders. These unique flowers sprout long strappy leaves similar to an amaryllis in spring. These...
Agricultureatchisonglobenow.com

The Effects of Late Season Usage on Cool Season Grasses

If ‘typical’ weather patterns hold true (this year could be an exception based on some weather models…), we’re looking at about 50-60 days of opportunity for our bromegrass hay fields and pastures to recover from summer use and get ready for dormancy. Bromegrass stands across the District come in many...
Gardeningtheadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Muhly grass adds texture to landscapes

Ornamental grasses are some of the best plants to make a focal point in the landscape, but they are often underused. In addition to being an excellent choice for their aesthetic appeal, adding a wonderful texture to your yard, ornamental grasses are great for wildlife, especially birds. When planning your...
GardeningThis Old House

End-of-Summer Yard and Garden Cleanup Tips

This article appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of This Old House Magazine. Click here to learn how to subscribe. As sultry August gives way to the cooler months of September and October, fall’s lower temperatures and shorter days signal it’s time to get busy in the yard and garden. “Fall’s cool weather makes it a great time to work outside,” says TOH landscape contractor Jenn Nawada. “Giving plants some attention then sets you up for a healthier landscape come spring.”
GardeningTimes Gazette

Designing gardens for year-round color

Create a colorful year-round garden filled with flowers, greenery, colorful fruit, fall color, winter interest and a few surprises. Consider seasonal interest when planning a new garden or landscape. Adding a few key plants to existing gardens can help boost your landscape’s seasonal appeal. Include a variety of plants with...
GardeningAthens Daily Review

Master Gardener: A Crowning Glory

I have sweet autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora) growing up an arbor at the entrance to a portion of my garden. This clematis is in full bloom right now. It looks beautiful throughout the year with its green leaves draped over the top of the arbor, but in full bloom, it is enchanting. Adding to its charm is its sweet scent which wafts down as I pass underneath.
AgricultureBrookings Register

Video series offers tips on harvesting crops as forage

BROOKINGS – As South Dakota continues to see warmer than average temperatures and limited rainfall, many producers across the state are planning to harvest failed grain crops as much-needed forage for livestock. While drought-stressed crops can still be used as forage, there are many factors to consider before harvesting, specifically soil health and feed safety, said Sara Bauder, South Dakota State University Extension agronomy field specialist.
Ohio Statecoastalbreezenews.com

The Bounty of Late Ohio Summers

This evening I’m going to treat myself to a delightful and low-calorie dinner of a tomato…not just any tomato, but an organically grown tomato grown by an Amish farmer here in Ohio. Ohio is known for wonderful, juicy tomatoes. They also have great corn they sell at all the fruit and vegetable stands around the area. One kind of corn that is a special favorite is “Incredible Corn”, yes, that’s the actual name, and it isn’t ready for picking until the beginning of August. Anyone who knows me knows that vegetables are not one of my favorite things, except these homegrown ones. Believe it or not, my mouth waters just awaiting my dinner…yes, that tomato makes a whole meal for me! So, I took a picture of it on a dinner plate before I dug into it. It was so juice that it dripped down my arm! And it became TWO meals!
Laramie County, WYpinebluffspost.com

Preparing your lawn for winter

If this week didn't get your attention I don't know what will. We usually keep the windows open at night during the summer and Wednesday night I wasn't sure it was still summer. Wednesday was hot but the air was dead calm, not a breeze at all that night. I remember commenting to Linda that about 3 am that would change and the wind would start blowing hard. I was being sarcastic but, lo and behold, at 3:30 am the wind kicked up and the temperature plummeted. It got cold!
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Yard and Garden: Controlling weeds in the landscape

Every garden has weeds, and dealing with these unwanted plants is an ongoing task in any landscape. Control of weeds is important. Weeds are strong competitors for available water, nutrients and sunlight. Reduced air circulation created by tall weeds encourages the development and spread of foliage diseases, and a weedy garden often has more insect problems.
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
GardeningPopular Science

4 reasons to let your lawn grow wild

Lawns are a sign of prestige. Once a sign of upper-middle-class British wealth, over the past century the traditional yard transformed into an element of the “American Dream”—owning a house of surrounded by a mini field of greenery. It takes a significant amount of water, fertilizer, and labor to maintain a simple grass lawn—and even more resources for keeping sporting arenas, golf courses, and gigantic McMansions in top shape.
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Should you apply sulfur fertilizer for alfalfa?

Did you know that alfalfa can remove more sulfur from the soil in a year than a corn crop?. However, past research on forage crops has been inconclusive as to whether sulfur fertilizer is required for highly productive alfalfa fields with organic matter concentrations greater than 4%. In addition, most of the research out there on this topic is based on one-year trials, which may not be long enough to establish the benefits of sulfur for growers pushing for higher tonnage in their alfalfa production systems.

