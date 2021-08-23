Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Prairie Fare: How to donate fresh vegetables and fruits safely

farmforum.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake was standing by my raised garden eyeing the ripe red tomatoes the other day. He sat and gazed longingly at the tomatoes he couldn’t reach. I could see his nose sniffing the air. I walked over to pick him up and carry him inside. He ran to the other...

www.farmforum.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Preservation#Vegetables#Prairie#Grape Tomatoes#Bacteria#Condiments#Ndsu Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Food & DrinksEverydayHealth.com

15 Foods You Need in Any Emergency

A dinner emergency used to be when you ran out of bread crumbs halfway through making chicken Parm. But within the last year, most of us have had a glimpse of situations that are a little more dire: power outages, natural disasters, and an ongoing pandemic that has forced us to reevaluate our usual strategies in the kitchen.
GardeningPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get rid of fruit flies fast

Fruit flies are notoriously difficult to get rid of. It seems if you spot one hovering around your kitchen, the next day there’s dozens or more. That’s because fruit flies can actually lay up to 500 eggs, which hatch in as little as 24 hours. So, if you notice a...
GardeningLancaster Farming

Putting Your Vegetable Garden to Bed for the Winter

Cleaning up the vegetable garden at the end of a growing season is one of the most important tasks that gardeners can do to set themselves up for success the following year. Hearing the geese flying overhead is my signal to start to clean things up, knowing that soon I’ll be rewarded with time indoors working on sewing projects while I'm curled up on the couch. I also know that taking advantage of working outdoors in the cooler and more comfortable weather will be time well spent. In the spring, I’ll be impatient to plant and waiting for the soil to warm up and dry out. At that point, I’ll be thankful that the beds are ready.
Gardeninggoodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in October

What’s not to love about cherry blossom trees blooming or colorful meadows of tulips? While we know these plants are symbols of spring, much of the planting is done during fall! Although fall isn’t peak growing season, there is still a lot of opportunity to start planting in your garden or house containers. We know, it sounds counterintuitive but you’ll have a lot to look forward to when spring rolls around, trust us. So whether you are ready to graduate from your house plants or already have a small garden, these vegetables and flowers are perfect to plant in October.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Will Grocery Stores Run Low On Yeast And Flour Again As Delta Cases Surge?

There's something about freshly baked bread that makes it the perfect comfort food. The wafting aroma as it bakes, followed by the warm loaf coming out of the oven — it's all too gratifying. Unless you are gluten intolerant, a classic recipe for bread calling for just flour and yeast is all you really need to delight in the experience. And it can be nourishing and fuss-free once you figure out how to get the yeast to rise.
Food & DrinksOne Green Planet

Fresh vs. Frozen Foods: What is Healthier?

There has been a long time debate on whether fresh vs frozen foods are more nutritious, and the answer just might surprise you!. Nothing compares to the taste of eating fresh fruits and vegetables. However, in some cases, fresh foods are just not accessible, and in others, you may simply enjoy the convenience of having pre-packaged meals for when you’re short on time. Luckily, the food industry has come a long way in terms of delivering frozen foods that are healthy and don’t contain unnecessary amounts of sodium or preservatives. Research has even suggested that buying frozen produce can even be slightly healthier than fresh fruits and vegetables! While this may come as a shock at first, let’s take a look at why this is.
Gardeningthesungazette.com

Late Summer Horrors in the Vegetable Garden

It’s summer, the vegetable garden is going great, and you’re happy. Then overnight, things change. The plants look dirty, bug-infested, overrun with weeds, tired out. What happened?. Most of our summer vegetables are annuals. After a long season the plants are running low on energy. This is their normal cycle....
AgricultureWOWK

How to properly can and store your garden’s fruits and vegetables

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – Canning season is marked from early to late summer and early fall when a lot of garden harvesting is being done. So, how do you properly can foods?. To preserve your fruits and vegetables and keep them as fresh as possible for as long as possible, canning is recommended. Many supplies are offered at local markets.
AgricultureHickory Daily Record

Column: Be it fruit or vegetable, tomatoes are tasty and good for you

I used to lament to my girlfriends how the only vegetables I could get my son to eat were french fries and the tomatoes in spaghetti sauce, thus, causing my son to inform me that a tomato is technically a fruit. To this day, the kid can’t resist sparring with me. Well, seeing how I am overrun with tomatoes from the garden, I’ll take on my son’s argument.
AgricultureColchester Sun

Learn how to prune tomato plants from UVM Extension's Master Gardener

If your tomato plants look overgrown and crowded, now may be a good time to consider pruning them. Although pruning tomato plants is not required, it is a good practice to adopt during the growing season. Properly pruning tomato plants improves the quality of your fruit. It creates airflow to...
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Moving History Forward: Fruit and vegetable cannery

Did you know that a very large fruit and vegetable cannery was once a part of the Post Falls landscape? From 1931 to 1969, one of the most successful businesses in Kootenai County was Seiter's Cannery, operated by Edgar A. Seiter and his wife, Gladys. At its peak, Seiter's Cannery employed about 70 workers.
GardeningPosted by
The Associated Press

Gardening: What to do when the soil stays too wet

Odd weather this summer has taken its toll on many gardens. For many the problem is drought, but what if it just keeps raining?. In some gardens, water sits on the surface of the ground or the ground stays slurpy for hours after rain stops. The best advice then is to move the garden to a spot where the soil drains better.
LifestyleBismarck Tribune

Prairie Fare: 3 key nutrition items to consider as we grow older

“Wow, that’s a lot of food!” my husband commented as the server set a platter in front of me. We were in a small-town cafe in Minnesota. I ordered the “special.” It included two heaping scoops of mashed potatoes and gravy, at least a cup of corn and enough roast beef to feed my family. A good-sized bun accompanied the meal.
GardeningPosted by
The Oregonian

Book review: ‘Micro Food Gardening’ has tips to growing fruits and vegetables in tiny spaces

“Micro Food Gardening: Project Plans and Plants for Growing Fruits and Veggies in Tiny Spaces” by Jen McGuinness ($26.99, Cool Springs Press): The value of growing bite-size edibles in spots as small as a windowsill is presented at the start of McGuinness’ thoughtful, 176-page guide: With more families living in cities and Earth’s population continuing to expand, space will become even more precious and micro gardening with mini plants can aid our challenge.
CancerEvening Star

Garden-fresh vegetables help fight cancer

Cancer prevention starts on your dinner plate. Actually, it starts in the garden. Growing your own nutrient-rich cancer fighting vegetables allows you to grow pesticide-free vegetables, harvest them at their peak and use them right away, ensuring the highest nutrient value and best flavor. Be sure to include some broccoli,...
Gardeningredmondspokesman.com

Gardening column: Comatose tomatoes? Time for extra care

It’s time for a head’s up. Now isn’t the time to get caught napping in the tomato patch. My tomatoes may have gotten off to a slow start as a result of the extreme heat. Tomatoes prefer and grow best when temperatures are under 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For weeks the plants just seemed to sit there.
FacebookAustin Weekly News

Fruits and vegetable color benefits

Fruits and vegetables come in a variety of colors and sizes. The hue of a fruit or vegetable can be linked to its benefits and nutritional value. They don’t just bring more color and vibrancy to your diet; but also offer needed vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. Here is a list of colorful fruits/vegetables and their associated health benefits!
GardeningTime Out Global

How to grow vegetables, herbs and plants anywhere

If spending all this time at home has made you start thinking about growing some food for yourself, then listen up. Being self-sufficient is a brilliant step in the right direction for sustainability and filling in all those extra hours in the day that we now have. But, there's no denying it, growing food can be hard for the most advanced gardeners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy