Police name victims in Westminster double murder investigation

 4 days ago
Police have released the names of the man and woman whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a murder investigation. Officers are still trying to locate 49-year-old Lee Peacock (pictured) for questioning in relation to the case

Police have released the names of the man and woman whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a double murder investigation.

Scotland Yard has identified them as 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore and 45-year-old Sharon Pickles.

Officers were called at 9.30pm last Thursday to an address in Ashbridge Street where they found Ms Pickles, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2.15am on Friday police were called to an address in nearby Jerome Crescent after reports of a stabbing. There they found Mr Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police outside an address on Ashbridge Street, Westminster, where Ms Pickles' body was found

The Met said in a statement the two incidents were being treated as linked and both died from a stab wound to the neck.

On Friday, detectives issued an appeal for information about 49-year-old Lee Peacock who they wanted to locate and speak to about the murders. Police believe he knew both Ms Pickles and Mr Ashmore. He has not yet been found.

Scotland Yard said: “Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Mr Ashmore was pronounced dead at the scene at a property in Jerome Crescent, half-a-mile from the scene of the first stabbing

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

“Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

“We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.

“I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

