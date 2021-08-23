Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Football rumours: Manchester City prepare final offer for Harry Kane

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gozgg_0bZvDJ3E00
Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is wanted by Manchester City (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

What the papers say

Corentin Tolisso is a name worth monitoring, with the Bayern Munich midfielder on Arsenal’s radar.

The France international is also wanted by the Gunners’ north London rivals Tottenham, write the Daily Mirror.

Manchester City will make a final attempt to land Tottenham and England striker HarryKane this week, reports the Daily Telegraph. The future of the 28-year-old has been a subject of debate all summer and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is eager to keep hold of their number 10.

XherdanShaqiri is on the cusp of leaving Liverpool according to the Daily Mail The Swiss winger is heading to Lyon for a reported £9.5million with a medical due to take place imminently.

Tottenham are looking to offload TanguyNdombele and could enter into a swap deal with Juventus for WestonMcKennie, writes the Daily Express. The 24-year-old has struggled in north London since moving in 2019.

Burnley are looking to make a club record move for MaxwelCornet, reports The Sun. The side will have to fork out around £15m for the Ivory Coast international, who is currently on the books of Lyon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Potential suitors have been given good news in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker with the emergence of a reported £64m release clause which is set to become active ahead of next season, Marca says.

Houssem Aouar: Tottenham remain keen on the Lyon midfielder, but Juventus could look to muscle in on any deal, reports Calciomercato.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

223K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corentin Tolisso
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Rumours#Bayern Munich#Arsenal#The Daily Mirror#The Daily Telegraph#Spurs#The Daily Mail#Tanguyndombele#Juventus#Westonmckennie#The Daily Express#Burnley#Maxwelcornet#Sun#Calciomercato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Tottenham blow as Manchester City look to push for Harry Kane next week

Transfer News: Manchester City will push for Harry Kane next week. According to transfer news from reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will try to push for Harry Kane next week. City are said to be preparing a €150m offer for the Tottenham talisman and are awaiting Spurs’ decision. There could also be players included in this deal from City.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City remain focused on landing Harry Kane despite being offered Cristiano Ronaldo for just £25m... as Jorge Mendes looks for a club capable of taking on Portuguese superstar's huge £25.5m-a-year salary

Manchester City have been given the chance to buy Cristiano Ronaldo in a spectacular £25million transfer but remain focussed on signing Harry Kane. Juventus are prepared to sell Ronaldo, who will be a free agent next summer, and agent Jorge Mendes is believed to have offered him to some of Europe's top clubs despite a denial from the player.
Premier Leagueplanetsport.com

Where next for Harry Kane - Manchester City or staying at Spurs?

In what is easily becoming the most drawn-out transfer move of the summer, Harry Kane had been linked with moves to Manchester City and United, Chelsea, PSG and many more. However, chairman Daniel Levy is making it his job to keep the striker at Spurs, and now only Manchester City appear to be in the running.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane FINALLY returns to Tottenham training with wantaway club captain pictured back on the pitch with teammates after extended absence amid Manchester City interest

Harry Kane has been pictured in Tottenham training for the first time this season as he continues to push for a move to Premier League champions Manchester City. The club's star forward has not played for the team under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo after returning from a holiday in the Bahamas and Florida and has faced scrutiny over claims he refused to return from training amid links to Pep Guardiola's side.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City reach agreement with Harry Kane alternative

According to recent reports from Gazetta Dello Sport, Manchester City have reached a personal term agreement with Serie A star Dusan Vlahovic. This could mean that Manchester City have given up on their hopes of landing Harry Kane this summer. Pep Guardiola and City have been chasing the English captain for some time now, and with Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy playing hardball, it does not look like Kane will be making that record-trip to the Etihad anytime soon.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester City are ready to make one FINAL push for Harry Kane with the Premier League champions undeterred by Spurs' resolute stance as Pep Guardiola looks to land his man before the window closes next week

Manchester City are undeterred in their pursuit of Harry Kane and set to continue pressing to sign the England captain over the coming days. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has remained steadfast that the club's top scorer in each of the past seven seasons is not for sale this summer. Indeed, Sportsmail revealed on Monday that Spurs chiefs are confident they are winning the battle to keep hold of their wantaway striker.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Harry Kane stays at North London

One of the biggest transfer sagas of the entire summer has finally come to an end, as the striker and England captain Harry Kane will be staying at Tottenham Hotspur this season. The 28 year-old, who requested to exit the Club back in May following their disappointing 2020 / 21...
Premier LeagueWashington Post

Harry Kane will stay with Tottenham Hotspur, for now

English soccer star Harry Kane announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will be staying at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur for now after expressing his desire to leave the London side in May via the summer transfer window. Kane, who last season became just the third player to lead the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy