Deadly gunfire at airport; Taliban insist on US pullout date

WRIC TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A firefight outside Kabul’s international airport killed an Afghan soldier early Monday, highlighting the perils of evacuation efforts even as the Taliban warned any attempt by U.S. troops to delay their withdrawal to give people more time to flee would “provoke a reaction.”. The shooting came...

www.wric.com

