For Gravity-Shredder Blake Hansen, Mustering Courage for Big Gap Jumps is the Easier Part

By Gerow
singletracks.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Hansen’s response to our question about mustering the courage to huck massive freeride lines offers a glimpse of her overall courage. When sizing up a feature, she thinks to herself, “I’ve hit a jump twice this big on my snowboard, so this is fine. I’ve got all this suspension with the bike.” Hansen is a transgender mountain bike athlete, and finding the courage to gap piles of dirt is potentially less daunting than some of the social challenges she regularly encounters. Part of her shreddy story was recently told in a beautiful film titled Fuel for Life, which was funded by her sponsor Gnarly Sports Nutrition, and was further detailed in a touching interview by transgender athlete Alex Showerman.

Comments / 2

