Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Marques Morel at the Goldfinch Room

traveliowa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidwestern American songwriter/folksinger Marques Morel will perform at the Goldfinch Room on the Stephens Auditorium front lawn on Tuesday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. CST as part of the nine-show Goldfinch Room on the Lawn concert series this summer. Admission will be $10 per person at the door. Doors will open approximately 30 minutes before show time. Face coverings will be required unless seated. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. Pop-up tents and umbrellas will be allowed around the perimeter of the seating area. Attendees may bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages, and Stephens Auditorium will provide beer, wine, soda, and water at an outdoor bar area. The Traveling Pig Food Truck will also be on-site offering chef-inspired mobile meals that feature local ingredients and global flavors.

www.traveliowa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Goldfinch#Beer#Pig#Midwestern American#Stephens Auditorium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
Related
Salina, KSksal.com

Symphony Preparing Outdoor Shows

The Salina Symphony is planning to perform a couple of outdoor chamber concerts this fall. According to the symphony, patrons are invited to kick off the season at a Fall Outdoor Chamber Concert on Sun., Sept. 12, at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Outdoor Courtyard in Downtown Salina. Two identical concerts will be performed at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Ames, IABoone News-Republican

'Guitar-strummer, harmonica-wailer': Morel to perform on the lawn at Stephens in Ames

Midwestern songwriter and folksinger will perform on the front lawn of Stephens Auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The concert is part of the nine-show Goldfinch Room on the Lawn summer concert series. Morel is a “Midwestern American songwriter/folksinger, guitar-strummer/harmonica wailer, street performer/wandering troubadour, itinerant woodcutter/migrant worker, and a friend to...
TV & VideosKentucky New Era

Dion Pride Performs "Mountain of Love" | CMT Giants: Charley Pride

Dion Pride, your dad is smiling down with a “Mountain of Love”. 💛 #CMTGiants. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorite shows now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at https://bit.ly/3qyOeOf. #CharleyPride #DionPride #CMT. SUBSCRIBE now for more CMT: https://bit.ly/2EUv0Nc. For updates on all things country, follow CMT!
Festivalbeaconjournal.com

Fireworks, music, festival food to highlight Summer Sunset Blast

The city of Stow will once again present the Stow Summer Sunset Blast, a family-oriented community event that is free and open to the entire community. The Blast is held each year at Silver Springs Park, 5238 Young Road, Stow, during Labor Day weekend. As always, there will be plenty of festive food, kids activities, inflatables, games, music, beer, live bands, and the grand finale fireworks show in the area.
Hopkins, MNtwincitieslive.com

The Vine Room

Becoming a wine expert might not be as hard as it seems. The Vine Room in Hopkins wants to make wine tasting fun and not so intimidating. Ali Hanson, the owner, shows us how they are teaching folks how to sample wine.
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
Coos Bay, ORfestivalnet.com

Bay Area Fun Festival

Various locations. A festival of fun for families! Live Entertainment, the famous Cruz the Coos, the Prefontaine Memorial Run, parade and so much more! Variety of vendors, arts and crafts and lots of different kinds of food. Beer & wine garden. Most activities in downtown Coos Bay.
Lifestyleculturemap.com

Epic Waters presents Flowapalooza Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will host the Flowboarder, FlowTour Nationals Championship. The waterpark is taking the event to a whole new level by turning it into a three-day festival.
Clallam County, WAforksforum.com

Rainforest Run reunion

A Rainforest Run Reunion will be taking place Friday, Aug. 20 – Sunday, Aug. 22 at Cycle Camp, 1071 Mora Rd. Camping is FREE during this event, but donations are gladly accepted. There will be food, music, bands, and lots of riders to meet and chat with. Musical activities will...
La Crescenta-montrose, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Mixer Fun Found Locally

It was a festive air that surrounded the members and guests of the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber’s first mixer in over a year. Held at Alissa’s Ocean View Bar and Grill in Montrose, over 30 people attended the evening that included food, beverages, opportunity drawings and, of course, the chance to network with local business people.
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

In Times Square

Riverfest is rollingI’m writing this week’s column on Thursday, mid-day, and as of now, everything for the 34th Watertown Riverfest celebration is coming together well. This year has been more of a struggle than usual because of many factors, not the least of which has been the year 2020 when the pandemic kept the festival from being presented.
Cobden, ILKFVS12

Cobden Peach Festival returns

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois festival is back after the pandemic shut it down last year. Now in it’s 83rd year, the Cobden Peach Festival allows the community to come together in a fun filled two day event. Restaurant owner Don Barden said after the Peach festival was...
Roseville, CAFox40

Taco Throwdown

Looking for something to do this weekend? Enjoy tacos from local restaurants, sample craft beer and local wines, and enjoy a day of fun and fellowship at the taco throwdown. There will be lawn games, a corn hole tournament, raffles, and a band to entertain you as you rest between taco tastings. Go out and support a great community event and enjoy a day of fun and food!
Parish, NYnny360.com

Horning family reunion

PARISH - The annual Horning Family Reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at the home of Brian and Maryanne Horning, 147 Kipp Rd., Parish. Bring drinks, chairs and a dish to pass. Don’t forget donations for the auction.
RestaurantsForsyth County News

Tam’s Tupelo helps local cause, celebrates five-year anniversary

Tam’s Tupelo Restaurant hosted a five-year anniversary dinner to benefit Keystone Village, a residential community for special needs adults. The dinner on Monday, Aug. 2, saw hundreds of familiar faces and donations. Kelly Tam, co-owner of Tam’s Tupelo, said that each anniversary of the restaurant’s opening, she and her husband,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy