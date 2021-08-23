Marques Morel at the Goldfinch Room

Midwestern American songwriter/folksinger Marques Morel will perform at the Goldfinch Room on the Stephens Auditorium front lawn on Tuesday, August 24 at 6:30 p.m. CST as part of the nine-show Goldfinch Room on the Lawn concert series this summer. Admission will be $10 per person at the door. Doors will open approximately 30 minutes before show time. Face coverings will be required unless seated. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets for seating. Pop-up tents and umbrellas will be allowed around the perimeter of the seating area. Attendees may bring outside food and non-alcoholic beverages, and Stephens Auditorium will provide beer, wine, soda, and water at an outdoor bar area. The Traveling Pig Food Truck will also be on-site offering chef-inspired mobile meals that feature local ingredients and global flavors.