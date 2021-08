What’s the first thing that you think of when you hear the word Antifa, or even just anti-Nazis? Captain America comes to mind for some, but for most, what comes to mind is images of city streets burning, and protestors (who are usually minorities) dressed in black holding signs protesting white supremacy. In recent years, this problem has gotten significantly worse, with members of the press being harassed and misinformation spreading faster and farther than the wildfires that have come to signify summer in some areas. Knowing all of that, it’s hard to imagine a time when Antifa was something other than a monster behind one’s curtains at night.