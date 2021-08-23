Cancel
Police name victims in Westminster double murder investigation

Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives are still seeking 49-year-old Lee Peacock for questioning in relation to the case. Police have released the names of the man and woman whose deaths in Westminster last week have sparked a double murder investigation. Scotland Yard has identified them as 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore and 45-year-old Sharon Pickles. Officers...

www.shropshirestar.com

