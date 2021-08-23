Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Man killed, woman critically injured in Los Feliz crash

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKRpz_0bZvA6YP00

A 20-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was critically injured in a Los Feliz crash Sunday.

The crash involving a Corvette happened around 9 p.m. on North Vermont Avenue near Franklin Avenue.

In addition to the Corvette, several vehicles - possibly parked at the time - were also damaged in the crash.

A 20-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and an 18-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was also treated at the scene but did not have serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Vermont State
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Feliz#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Related

Comments / 8

Community Policy