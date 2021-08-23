Man killed, woman critically injured in Los Feliz crash

A 20-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was critically injured in a Los Feliz crash Sunday.

The crash involving a Corvette happened around 9 p.m. on North Vermont Avenue near Franklin Avenue.

In addition to the Corvette, several vehicles - possibly parked at the time - were also damaged in the crash.

A 20-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and an 18-year-old woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was also treated at the scene but did not have serious injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.