Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

German train drivers on second two-day strike this month

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NGCT_0bZvA5fg00

Many train drivers with Germany's national railway walked off the job on Monday as their union embarked on its second two-day strike this month in a bitter dispute with the company.

The GDL union called on passenger train drivers to strike from 2 a.m. Monday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Freight train drivers already started their strike on Saturday afternoon.

Railway operator Deutsche Bahn planned to run about one-quarter of long-distance trains, while about 40% of regional and local services were expected to go ahead.

The union’s demands include a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time “coronavirus bonus” of 600 euros ($700). GDL is at odds with government-owned Deutsche Bahn, among other things, about when increases should take place and over what period a wage agreement should cover.

On Sunday, Deutsche Bahn announced that it was prepared to negotiate a “coronavirus bonus” for this year and called on GDL to return to the table. It didn't specify what exactly it would offer. The union rejected the overture as “another smokescreen” and said it would go ahead with the walkouts regardless.

Critics of GDL and its combative leader, Claus Weselsky, contend that union rivalry is a significant factor in the dispute. GDL, which traditionally has concentrated on train drivers, is competing with larger rival union EVG to represent a broader range of railway workers.

Private railway operators, which in Germany operate some regional and a handful of long-distance services, aren't affected by the strike.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

381K+
Followers
97K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trains#Railway Company#Freight Train#National Railway#Gdl#Evg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Aerospace & Defensefuturetravelexperience.com

Austrian Airlines pilots baggage drop-off on trains

Austrian Airlines has launched a new trial of baggage drop-off directly on trains from Linz and Salzburg to Vienna Airport. The airline has partnered with Austrian railway company ÖBB to introduce the new AIRail baggage drop programme. AIRail passengers can check in their baggage during the train journey for their...
Aerospace & Defensetheloadstar.com

Airbus announces A350 freighter, and conversion orders mount up

Airbus has firmly signalled plans for a freighter version of its A350, with interest from the likes of DHL and UPS. But the action has been much livelier on the conversion side: Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW), the plane-maker’s joint-venture with ST Aerospace, is garnering orders to turn passenger planes into an all-cargo configuration.
Worldsimpleflying.com

What Happened To Swiss Regional Airline Fly Baboo?

Switzerland’s convenient location in central Europe means that even carriers with a more regional focus can still serve a myriad of international destinations. One such airline was Geneva-based Fly Baboo SA, known in short as simply Baboo. This carrier operated various interesting routes from 2003 to 2010, but what exactly happened to it?
Public HealthOlympian

Two flying from US to Canada fined $32,000 for fake vaccination cards, officials say

Two travelers who flew from the U.S. to Toronto, Canada last month have been fined for submitting fake vaccination cards and COVID-19 tests, according to officials. Two passengers arrived the week of July 18 in Canada and were fined “for providing false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests” and not complying with testing and quarantine requirements, the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Friday.
WorldShareCast

Heathrow says Covid tests costs 'a barrier' as July passenger number surge

The outer-London airport said more than 1.5 million travellers passed through its gates in July, a rise of 74%, making it the busiest month since March 2020, just before international travel came to a virtual standstill. Despite signs of recovery, passenger numbers are still down over 80% on pre-pandemic July...
TrafficBBC

West Suffolk taxi drivers protest over accessible vehicle rule

Some 60 taxi drivers have mounted a convoy protest about council policy on wheelchair-accessible vehicles. The convoy drove around Bury St Edmunds and then gathered outside West Suffolk Council's offices. Rod Dorling, from the West Suffolk Taxi and Private Hire Forum, said some drivers were being asked to buy larger,...
Aerospace & Defenseatlanticcitynews.net

Embraer sees air taxis reducing commute to airports by 90%

SO JOS DOS CAMPOS, Brazil: Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer SA declared on August 11 that Eve, its Urban Air Mobility unit, had signed an agreement with Kenya Airways' ancillary for the development of electric air taxis. The agreement for partnering with Fahari Aviation targets creating a network for electric-powered vertical...
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

Scotland removes most corona restrictions

Extended mask obligation remains: Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Struguen in kindergarten last week Image: Reuters. As of Monday there are no more capacity restrictions in pubs and restaurants in Scotland, discos are allowed to open. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon calls on us to be careful. Three weeks after almost all...
Economytheloadstar.com

Disgruntled HMM seafarers threaten pay strike and to join rival carrier MSC

More than 90% of HMM’s seafaring union members voted to strike on Sunday and, if a resolution is not reached, the 453 union members are threatening to resign en masse tomorrow and apply to join Swiss-Italian rival MSC. HMM’s seafaring and shore-based staff have expressed dissatisfaction over “a meagre” salary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy