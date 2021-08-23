A Huge Number of Rogue Supermassive Black Holes Are Wandering The Universe

Supermassive black holes tend to sit, more or less stationary, at the centers of galaxies. But not all of these awesome cosmic objects stay put; some may be knocked askew, wobbling around galaxies like cosmic nomads. We call such black holes 'wanderers', and they're largely theoretical, because they are difficult (but not impossible) to observe, and therefore quantify. But a new set of simulations has allowed a team of scientists to work out how many wanderers there should be, and whereabouts - which in turn could help us identify them out there in the Universe. This could have important implications for our...