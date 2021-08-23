Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Here are the best micro companies to work for in North Texas

By Rob Schneider
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Business Journal is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Best Places to Work Awards for the selected companies in the Micro (10-24 employees) category. The 100 winning companies will be announced through Thursday.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Places To Work#North Texas#Micro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Construction jumps 22% in Dallas-Fort Worth, with home and apartment builders leading the way

Total construction in Dallas-Fort Worth is up 22% over last year through the first seven months of 2021, driven by home and apartment building. More than $16.7 billion worth of construction projects launched from Jan. 1 through July 31 in DFW, according to a new report from Dodge Data & Analytics. Residential construction made up $10.6 billion of that, while nonresidential accounted for $6.1 billion.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Report indicates office leasing activity should pick up to pre-pandemic levels

As the pandemic wanes and office leasing activity picks up, many companies are seeking quality rather than a bargain. According to a second quarter report from JLL, increases in tours suggest that leasing activity will increase in Q3 and Q4 this year. JLL representatives said a good deal of this new leasing activity is part of a “flight to quality,” where companies are seeking younger buildings with greater access to amenities in a push to help attract and retain employees.
Saginaw, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Report: Wylie and Saginaw increasingly popular among home shoppers

Out-of-state transplants continue to flock to Texas, and recent data suggests Wylie and Saginaw are becoming popular places to plant a homestead. According to a report from Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, cities in Tarrant county like Arlington and in Denton and Collin counties like Frisco continue to be popular destinations. However, there has been a notable uptick in interest in Wylie and Saginaw. Because out-of-state transplants are flooding the state and driving up prices near city centers, many are moving to the suburbs to get more bang for their buck.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

After launching Founder Institute Texas, Martín Martinez is now the states executive director - a first-of-its-kind role for the organization

After launching Founder Institute Texas, Martín Martinez is now the state's executive director - a first-of-its-kind role for the organization. Martinez helped to open all three Texas chapters of the entrepreneurial training and support organization over the past four years and will now serve as the executive director of the Lone Star State. He will also take up the mantel of entrepreneur in residence, working closely with the headquarters on things like events, expansion and recruitment.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas-area single-family home rents soar

As severe affordability issues in the for-sale housing market persist, demand is strong and growing for single-family rentals across North Texas that allow for more space and privacy while would-be homebuyers save up cash to make a purchase. Dallas-Plano-Irving, along with the Austin-Round Rock and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro areas,...
Mckinney, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Exclusive: Space vehicle maker plans to move it headquarters to McKinney as it looks to hire hundreds

A fast-growing startup with ties to the region’s space flight history is relocating its headquarters within North Texas. In a move to ramp up production to meet demands, EXOS Aerospace, a maker of reusable space vehicles, is planning on moving its Greenville-based operations to McKinney as it looks to focus on the commercial orbital market, according to its Co-founder and COO John Quinn.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Benchmark Group, Inc. Announces New Ownership.

Benchmark Group, Inc. is proud to announce our new ownership. Three current Professionals will be leading the company after the passing of our Founder and Chairman, Paul C. Parks, P.E. Those persons include David P. Kimball, P.E., President, Jason C. Adams, P.E., Executive Vice President, and Matthew J. Nichols, P.E., Engineering Program Director (as pictured). Benchmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 as a Sole Proprietorship, Paul C. Parks Engineering. We are a client-centered Engineering and Architecture design firm with a team of over 200 and Professionals licensed in all 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Office locations include our headquarters in Rogers, Arkansas and branch in Dallas, Texas. The firm will remain under the leadership of President, David P. Kimball, P.E. For more information visit: www.teamofchoice.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy