Here are the best micro companies to work for in North Texas

Benchmark Group, Inc. is proud to announce our new ownership. Three current Professionals will be leading the company after the passing of our Founder and Chairman, Paul C. Parks, P.E. Those persons include David P. Kimball, P.E., President, Jason C. Adams, P.E., Executive Vice President, and Matthew J. Nichols, P.E., Engineering Program Director (as pictured). Benchmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 as a Sole Proprietorship, Paul C. Parks Engineering. We are a client-centered Engineering and Architecture design firm with a team of over 200 and Professionals licensed in all 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Office locations include our headquarters in Rogers, Arkansas and branch in Dallas, Texas. The firm will remain under the leadership of President, David P. Kimball, P.E. For more information visit: www.teamofchoice.com.