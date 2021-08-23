Cancel
Afghanistan

Afghan refugees likely to have problems finding suitable UK housing

The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghan asylum seekers arriving in Britain could experience problems securing suitable housing after ministers ignored the advice of their own officials about how to increase the pool of available accommodation. Pressure on asylum and refugee accommodation is likely to increase due to the influx of Afghans fleeing the Taliban. Guardian...

www.theguardian.com

Andy Burnham
Chris Philp
#Afghan Refugees#Seeking Asylum#Uk#Afghans#Taliban#The Home Office#Covid#Conservative#Greater Manchester
Afghanistan
U.K.
Sara A. Carter
Sara A. Carter

U.S. desperate for countries to house Afghan refugees

President Biden met with officials from Kosovo and Albania recently in an attempt to encourage more countries to take in Afghan refugees. These negotiations to house thousand of Afghanis who helped the US during the past 20 years have been secret. Four U.S. officials confirmed the meetings to Reuters. Already,...
The Independent
The Independent

The number of Afghan refugees the government has agreed to take in is shamefully low

To say the offer of help to refugees from Afghanistan by Boris Johnson is disappointing is an understatement. The offer, which is to take 20,000 Afghan refugees over five years and just 5,000 in the first year, falls far short of both the need and Britain’s moral responsibilities. Afghanistan has a total population of 38 million. And faced with the return of the Taliban, the Afghan people are being swept by waves of panic and facing violence. In recent hours there are reports that the Taliban is carrying out a door-to-door manhunt for “collaborators”. By this, the Taliban means...
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.

Where do Afghanistan’s refugees go?

Images of thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee their country following a hasty U.S. withdrawal have provoked an international outcry. As of Aug. 22, 2021, some 6,000 U.S. troops were working to evacuate U.S. military, American citizens and Afghans who are approved for Special Immigrant Visas. SIVs are a special program to protect Afghans who risked their lives working for U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
Vice

Afghan Boy, 5, Dies in UK Just Days After Fleeing Taliban

A five-year-old boy has died after falling out of a hotel window in the UK, just days after his family fled the Taliban and were granted asylum. According to South Yorkshire Police, Mohammed Munib Majeedi fell from a ninth-floor room at the OYO Metropolitan Hotel in Sheffield, a city in the north of England, where he was staying with his mother.
The Independent
The Independent

Home Office plans to keep housing migrants at ‘squalid’ barracks site in defiance of court ruling

Boris Johnson’s government will continue to hold migrants at a former army barracks in Kent in defiance of a court ruling which deemed the facility “unsafe” and “squalid”.The Home Office has decided to carry on using the Napier Barracks for asylum seekers despite a High Court judge deciding that the facility failed to meet the “minimum standard” for accommodation, it has emerged.Campaigners had hoped the government would only use the site on a temporary basis during the pandemic – after the Home Office agreed with the Ministry of Defence it would be used until September 2021.But groups working with migrants...
The Independent
The Independent

‘Dysfunctional and problematic’: Home Office urged to grant asylum to thousands of Afghans stuck in limbo

Thousands of Afghan asylum seekers who have already reached the UK are stuck in a “nightmarish limbo” amid mounting calls to give them the right to stay in Britain permanently.The Home Office has refused to say if it has halted the processing of more than 3,000 live asylum applications from Afghans in the UK, despite deleting all key guidance documents that are used to decide them a week ago.The government said the documents were “no longer relevant to the current situation”, after the Taliban seized power following a rapid advance, but has not yet published replacements.Labour accused the government of...
Telegraph

Labour MP cleared of fraudulent housing claims still living in council flat

A Labour MP cleared of making fraudulent housing claims is still living in her council flat almost two years after she began earning nearly £80,000 a year, it has emerged. Apsana Begum, who was last month acquitted by a jury after being accused by Tower Hamlets council of failing to disclose information relating to her council housing application, is still living in the flat despite being elected as an MP in Dec 2019.
The Independent
The Independent

Covid news: Trump team thought UK officials were ‘out of their minds’ to aim for herd immunity

US officials in the Trump team thought the UK was “out of their minds” to pursue herd immunity when the pandemic began, a new book about the coronavirus crisis has revealed.The UK’s initial approach, which saw a late imposition of social distancing restrictions, was shocking to the officials in Donald Trump’s team, according to the authors of Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order.“We thought they were out of their minds. We told them it would be an absolutely devastating approach to deal with the pandemic,” one US official said. “We thought they were nuts and they thought we were nuts. It turns out, in the end, we were a little more right than they were.”More than 20,000 lives could have been saved if the UK government had imposed lockdown one week earlier, former scientific adviser Prof Neil Ferguson has said.Read more:Sajid Javid ‘confident’ Covid vaccine booster scheme will start in SeptemberNew 10-minute Covid test boosts holiday hopes‘Covid is a miserable way to die’: Alabama doctor refuses to treat anyone who is unvaccinated
The Independent
The Independent

Hundreds of Afghan refugees housed in hotels ‘at risk of missing vital health and education services’

Hundreds of Afghan refugees who have arrived in the UK in recent months are being forced to live in hotels and are at risk of missing out on vital health and education services, charities have warned.The quality and safety of accommodation provided to families arriving in Britain under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) – a UK relocation scheme for current and former interpreters and other locally employed staff – has been under the spotlight after a five-year-old Afghan boy tragically fell to his death from a hotel window in Sheffield.Mohammed Munib Majeedi had arrived with family under the...
The Independent

Afghan refugees arrive at Birmingham airport to be transported around UK

Refugees from Afghanistan have been arriving into Birmingham Airport in recent days. Over 40 coaches were waiting to carry passengers around the country on Monday, as footage shows police and authorities watching on outside the arrivals hall, as two coaches are loaded with passengers. It is believed the refugees are...
Derrick

Johnson: UK to take 5,000 Afghan refugees this year

LONDON (AP) — The British government said it would take in 5,000 Afghan refugees this year, primarily women and children, as lawmakers packed Parliament Wednesday for a heated emergency debate on the U.K. response to the Taliban's seizure of power in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has come under...
BBC

Afghanistan: Refugees should be housed 'in all parts' of UK

If every part of the UK took refugees fleeing Afghanistan, "less than a handful of families" would be housed in each area, a council boss has said. Andrew Morgan, leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), said it was important local authorities "play our part". So far, homes for...

