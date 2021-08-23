Cancel
Music

Lorde reflects on teenage stardom: “People wanted to drink my youth”

By Jessica Lynch
thebrag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorde has reflected on her rise to fame at the age of 16 with her 2013 studio debut album, Pure Heroine, saying it felt like people wanted to “drink her youth”. In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the Kiwi singer described her explosion onto the music scene as “not normal”.

Lorde
