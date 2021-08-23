Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Yemen to get $655 mln of IMF reserves in new SDR allocation

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

ADEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Yemen will receive about $665 million worth of reserves from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday which will help ease an acute economic and humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, the fund’s regional representative for Yemen said.

The distribution is part of a $650 billion IMF allocation of Special Drawing Rights - the fund’s unit of exchange backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan - which states receive in proportion with their existing quota shareholding.

“The SDR allocation will boost Yemen’s foreign exchange reserves by over 70%, providing much needed support to help address the crisis, including with the many urgent food and medical needs of the population,” IMF regional representative Gazi Shbaikat said in a statement to Reuters.

The war, in which a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Iran-aligned Houthis for over six years, has depleted foreign exchange reserves in Yemen, which imports the bulk of its goods. Around 80% of the population is reliant on aid.

To spend their SDRs, states would first have to exchange them for underlying hard currencies, requiring them to find a willing exchange partner country.

Yemen is divided between the internationally recognised government based in the south and the Houthi group that ousted it from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014 and now holds most of the north and main urban centres.

The Saudi-backed government, which is struggling to pay public sector wages, has resorted to printing money to cover the deficit.

Sea and air restrictions imposed by the coalition on Houthi-held areas, including the country’s main port of Hodeidah, have hampered the import of fuel and other goods. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

170K+
Followers
198K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Yemen#Mln#Sdr#Saudi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
WorldMetro International

IMF blocks Afghanistan’s access to SDR reserves over lack of clarity on government

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it suspended Afghanistan’s access to IMF resources, including around $440 million in new monetary reserves, due to a lack of clarity over the country’s government after the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The IMF’s announcement came amid pressure from the U.S....
EconomyPosted by
IBTimes

IMF Stops Funds To Afghanistan, Reserves Blocked From Taliban

Despite its swift takeover of the government in Afghanistan, the Taliban will not have access to most of the nation's cash and gold stocks, while the IMF announced it won't provide aid. A spokesperson for the Washington-based crisis lender on Wednesday said it had decided to withhold its assistance to...
WorldBBC

IMF suspends Afghanistan's access to funds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Afghanistan will no longer be able to access the lender's resources. The move follows the Taliban's takeover of the country last weekend. An IMF spokesperson said it was due to "lack of clarity within the international community" over recognising a government in Afghanistan.
Foreign Policynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Belarus regime to get $1 billion from IMF, undermining US push

Belarus’s authoritarian regime, weighed down by sanctions imposed by the U.S. and European Union, is set to get an almost $1 billion lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. That’s happening despite calls for the IMF to cut off President Alexander Lukashenko’s government following Western accusations of fraud in last year’s...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Zimbabwe gets $961 mln in IMF Special Drawing Rights - govt

HARARE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s government said on Tuesday it has received the equivalent of $961 million in Special Drawing Rights (SDR) from the International Monetary Fund, part of $650 billion the IMF is distributing to its members. The IMF’s largest-ever distribution of monetary reserves will provide additional liquidity...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pakistan gets $2.75 bln in COVID-19 support funds from IMF

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Tuesday received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a Special Drawing Rights (SDR) programme to support low-income countries hit by the coronavirus, its central bank said. The funds, part of a $650 billion global programme, will shore up Pakistan's foreign...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $3 mln to $17,625.9 week ending Aug 13

KARACHI, Pakistan, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $3 million to $17,625.9 million in the week ending August 13, compared to $17,622.7 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Aug 13 Held by the State $17,625.9 mln $17,622.7 mln 0.01 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,042.2 mln $7,021.3 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $24,668.1 mln $24,644.0 mln 0.09 During the week ending August 13, Pakistan's central bank reserves increase $3 million, a statement said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
WorldWashington Times

World Bank halts financial aid to Afghanistan

The World Bank, citing concerns about the Taliban’s treatment of women, on Wednesday became the latest financial institution to suspend aid to Afghanistan. The move comes as Afghanistan is on the verge of economic collapse as financial institutions have pulled aid and governments across the globe have frozen the country’s financial reserves to keep money out of the Taliban’s hands.
WorldFOXBusiness

World Bank freezes Afghanistan aid after Taliban takeover

The World Bank this week became the latest international organization to suspend financial aid to Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's sudden takeover. "We are deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and the impact on the country’s development prospects, especially for women," a World Bank spokesperson told FOX Business. The Washington-based organization plans to monitor how the leadership transition proceeds and consult with the international community and development partners.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UK says it will use all options, including sanctions, to address Afghanistan crisis

Aug 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday that Britain will use all the means available to it to address a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. "We will use all of the levers at our disposal, including sanctions, aid and access to international finance system, and we are rallying our international partners around these shared priorities", Raab wrote in the Telegraph newspaper.
World101.9 KELO-FM

Russia says ready to mediate in Afghanistan alongside China, U.S., Pakistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as middlemen in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. At the same time, he said, Russia opposes the ideas of allowing Afghan refugees to enter the ex-Soviet region of...
Middle Eastwkzo.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels heading to Lebanon

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The leader of Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be heading to Lebanon soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages. Nasrallah said the group was not taking the place of the state by purchasing the fuel. The first...
PoliticsBBC

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: US accuses Abiy's government of blocking aid

The US international development agency has blamed the Ethiopian government for a shortage of humanitarian aid in the country's conflict-torn Tigray region. USAID accused the government of "obstructing" access to Tigray, as it warned that food aid was set to run out this week for the first time. Hundreds of...
Militarywsau.com

Nigeria signs military cooperation agreement with Russia

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria and Russia have signed a military cooperation deal providing a legal framework for the supply of equipment and the training of troops, the Nigerian embassy in Moscow said on Wednesday. President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed interest in such a pact with Russia as far back as...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Taliban Regime Seeks Hike in Iran Fuel Imports

(Bloomberg) -- Afghan local officials have asked Iranian traders to increase supplies of fuel as they grapple with a spike in gasoline prices triggered by the Taliban’s seizure of power. Hamid Hosseini, spokesman for the Iranian Oil, Gas and Petrochemical Products Exporters Union, said some members had reported contacts with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy