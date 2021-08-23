Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Kearney by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Kearney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 145 AM CDT At 122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norman, or 24 miles southeast of Kearney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Norman around 130 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Holstein. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
