Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Kearney by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Adams; Kearney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 145 AM CDT At 122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Norman, or 24 miles southeast of Kearney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Norman around 130 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Holstein. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kearney County, NE
County
Adams County, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Holstein, NE
City
Adams, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Law EnforcementPosted by
CNN

Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 speaks publicly for first time: 'I know that day I saved countless lives'

(CNN) — The veteran US Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt went public Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on January 6. "I know that day I saved countless lives," Lt. Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News." "I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job."

Comments / 0

Community Policy