Wael Makarem Joins Exness as Senior Market Strategist for MENA

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal FX and CFDs broker, Exness, announced on Monday the appointment of Wael Makarem as the Senior Market Strategist for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. He has already joined the role and is now responsible for representing the brokerage on both English and Arabic media platforms. Furthermore, he will host webinars and trading workshops across the MENA region and will also conduct market analysis, according to the press release shared with Finance Magnates.

