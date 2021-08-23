Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn County, MO

Linn County Commission to meet in Linneus Tuesday

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINNEUS — The Linn County Commission will conduct a meeting Tuesday evening. The agenda of this meeting involves the approval of the last meeting’s minutes, discussion about road and bridge matters and a 9 a.m. meeting with Senior Services’ Joy Edgar. A 10 a.m. Linn County levy hearing is scheduled, as well as the approval of bills and any other business that may arise. The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the Linn County Commission Room 103 in Linneus.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linn County, MO
Government
City
Linneus, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Linn County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed’s extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. The Fed’s move could lead, over time, to...
CNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
ABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
NBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Posted by
Reuters

Texas House advances voting bill that lawmakers fled state to protest

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Texas' House of Representatives on Thursday advanced a bill restricting voting access, more than six weeks after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve the Republican-backed measure. The House resumed business on Aug. 19 after three...
Posted by
CNN

Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 speaks publicly for first time: 'I know that day I saved countless lives'

(CNN) — The veteran US Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt went public Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on January 6. "I know that day I saved countless lives," Lt. Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News." "I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job."

Comments / 0

Community Policy