Linn County Commission to meet in Linneus Tuesday
LINNEUS — The Linn County Commission will conduct a meeting Tuesday evening. The agenda of this meeting involves the approval of the last meeting’s minutes, discussion about road and bridge matters and a 9 a.m. meeting with Senior Services’ Joy Edgar. A 10 a.m. Linn County levy hearing is scheduled, as well as the approval of bills and any other business that may arise. The meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, in the Linn County Commission Room 103 in Linneus.www.kmzu.com
