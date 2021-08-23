Six former Baylor athletes compete in Olympics

Johanne Defay talks about her Olympic experience, continuing the WSL tour, and what her offseason plans are. Johanne Defay is fresh off her first Olympic appearance and is already back in the water. Defay has left Tokyo and traveled straight to Mexico to compete in the World Surf League’s Corona Open Mexico event. This event is a stop on the championship tour and is crucial for surfers competing for the world title to gain points to make the finals. Defay is currently ranked second in the points standings and is hoping to clinch a final spot but this location could be tricky.