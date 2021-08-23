Cancel
Dayton, OH

Medics respond to motorcycle crash in Dayton

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DAYTON — Medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Dayton early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews responded to an injury crash on Hedges Avenue and East Third Street around 1:24 a.m.

>>Man injured, car destroyed in crash on W. Third Street

According to dispatch records, medics did not have to transport anyone from the scene.

Our crew on the scene say they could see the motorcycle partially underneath the truck.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Dayton SWAT standoff ends after two surrender

DAYTON — A standoff in Dayton ends after two people were seen surrounding early Friday morning. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says police were out at Mertland Avenue and Gunner Avenue since 10:30 p.m. Thursday. According to dispatch’s records, Dayton Police went there for a wanted suspect. Then at approximately 2:30...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced Friday morning that an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in Butler County. The checkpoint will be held at 7 p.m. on Butler-Warren Rd. north of Tylersville Rd. in West Chester Township, according to a release from OSHP. Members of...
OVI checkpoint set for today in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI sobriety checkpoint in Lebanon today. Troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to intercept impaired drivers this week in Warren County, according to a news release. >>F-16 fighter jets night training begins tonight. The location where the checkpoint will take...
Alone in the sky, pilot and fiancee save 17 in Tenn. flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Nashville-based helicopter pilot Joel Boyers had just finished helping his fiancee earn her pilot's license on Saturday morning, and they were heading home to celebrate, when he received a frantic call from a woman in Pennsylvania. Her brother's home in Waverly, Tennessee, was underwater and he was trapped on a roof with his daughters. Could Boyers help?

