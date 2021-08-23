Medics respond to motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Medics responded to a motorcycle crash in Dayton early Monday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells us crews responded to an injury crash on Hedges Avenue and East Third Street around 1:24 a.m.

According to dispatch records, medics did not have to transport anyone from the scene.

Our crew on the scene say they could see the motorcycle partially underneath the truck.

Further details have not been made available at this time.

We will update this story once we learn more.

