Baylor Names Gerry Bohanon Starting QB

Urban Meyer has not yet publicly committing to Trevor Lawrence as the Jaguars’ starting QB. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The Jaguars signed the 2021 No. 1 overall pick to a four-year, $36.8 million contract with $24.1 million in guaranteed money, so it’s hard to imagine Lawrence not starting Week 1. He has worked hard to learn the offense in Jacksonville this training camp and has now completed 70.4% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions through the first 12 practices. Meyer is likely using the competition to continue to motivate the rookie to improve. Lawrence was a superstar in college and the Jaguars have surrounded him with young, dynamic playmakers. He's a solid runner who can score touchdowns in goal-line situations and pick up yards with his legs on broken plays. He has the upside to finish as a QB1 and will be fantasy relevant from his very first start.