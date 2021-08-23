Cancel
College Sports

Baylor Names Gerry Bohanon Starting QB

By Our Daily Bears
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long offseason battle, Baylor has named Gerry Bohanon starting QB. Bohanon is in his fourth year on campus. The Earle, Arkansas prospect was a 4-star commit for Baylor. The signal seemed headed Bohanon’s way for what he can do in Baylor’s new offense under offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

