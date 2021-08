Alta’s Bella Woods gets ready to put a strong kick into the ball during the 2019 season.. (Photo contributed by Bella Woods.) There is a hierarchy in high school soccer. You groom the younger players to be ready to take the place of the seniors as they move out of the program. You learn the program from the seniors. You learn how the team functions and while you may get some playing time here and there, you bide your time until you are a junior or senior and can appear more often in games.