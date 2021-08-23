Raiders' Hunter Renfrow: Rested on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders have been working hard in training camp and they’ll open the preseason on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium against Seattle. It’ll be the first time the Raiders have played in front of a home crowd at Allegiant and the game is expected to be a sellout. This years’ NFL preseason has been shortened to three games and this will be the Raiders only home preseason game. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota injured his leg in practice on Sunday and although head coach Jon Gruden said the injury isn’t serious, Mariota isn’t expected to play against Seattle. The Raiders open the regular season on September 13 at Allegiant Stadium vs. Baltimore.