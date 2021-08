UNION CITY — August 30, 2013. That was the last time a Bucyrus football team started the season 1-0, winning 58-39 at Elgin. The last time, that is, before Friday night. The Redmen made the 270-mile round trip to take on the Mississinawa Valley Black Hawks. It was worth the five total hours they spent on the bus, arriving back in Bucyrus with a 49-14 victory.