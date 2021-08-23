Cancel
Career day for Hernandez as he and the bats complete the sweep

By Royals Review
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Royal Alec Mills, who famously said every time he pitched against the Royals he was going to give it his all to get back at them did not have it today. In result the Royals cruised to a sweep of the Cubs behind leadoff hitters getting on ALL day and Carlos Hernandez dominating on the mound.

