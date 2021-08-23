Sleep Deprivation: Your Lack of Sleep May Be Causing These 8 Surprising Things

So, how has your sleep been? You may have heard that question from friends or family over the last year, or asked that yourself. With the radical changes that have come to our lives over the past 18 months to 2 years, it's no wonder we're all having a hard time sleeping! COVID-19, unemployment, the Presidential elections, rioting and protests, Afghanistan....when will it stop! According to the Texas Department of Public Health, anxiety and depression have increased four-fold in the past year, and with it our sleep has suffered. Adjusting to working from home, caring for children who are not in school, being stuck indoors....these changes in our routine, combined with our increased anxiety and fears have caused many to have trouble falling asleep, or staying asleep, or waking up early and being unable to go back to sleep.