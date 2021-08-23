Cancel
Sleep Deprivation: Your Lack of Sleep May Be Causing These 8 Surprising Things

By 99 Tips


Every day, millions of people sleepwalk through their daily routines, but being drowsy isn’t their only problem. Here are eight surprising effects of lack of sleep that make the case for getting more rest:. 1. Accident-prone. Sleeping less than four hours makes you 15 times more likely to cause a...

30Seconds

30Seconds

ABOUT

Healthpatient.info

Poor Sleep

As many as one in three people can have some difficulty with sleeping. However, there are many things you can do to help yourself. This leaflet aims to show you some of them. For example, simple things like winding down before bedtime, avoiding certain foods and drinks, and a bedtime routine can help.
PsychologyFuturity

Naps don’t actually relieve sleep deprivation

A nap during the day won’t restore a sleepless night, according to a new study. “We are interested in understanding cognitive deficits associated with sleep deprivation. In this study, we wanted to know if a short nap during the deprivation period would mitigate these deficits,” says study author Kimberly Fenn, an associate professor of Michigan State University, and director of the Sleep and Learning Lab. “We found that short naps of 30 or 60 minutes did not show any measurable effects.”
Healthclnsmedia.com

How to Improve Your Sleep in 4 Steps

Not getting enough sleep can take a huge toll on your physical and mental health. Sleep deprivation can cause memory issues, mood swings, weakened immune system, weight gain, and much more. This is why it is so important to get a good amount of sleep every single night. Unfortunately, getting good sleep can be challenging, especially when you’re stressed. This can cause you to lie awake in bed at night for hours, trying to do everything you can to get your body and mind tired enough to fall asleep. And, when you do eventually get yourself to fall asleep, you wake up multiple times throughout the night and get up in the morning feeling agitated and tired. No one should have to deal with that.
HealthRunnersWorld

Poor sleep quality can shorten your life – but exercise can help

A new study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, has found that sleeping badly can reduce your lifespan. But doing strenuous activity, including exercise such as running and going to the gym, may counter some of the adverse health effects. The study analysed information provided by 380,055 participants...
HealthByrdie

If You're Having Trouble Sleeping, This May Help

As a country, America has never been particularly stellar at sleeping. It's not exactly a difficult activity, so one would think it would be something we could excel at, yet for some reason, it appears the vast majority of us—this author included—either have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, or getting good quality sleep. According to a study by the National Sleep Foundation, adults aged 18 to 64 need between seven and nine hours of sleep. Unfortunately, data from the CDC shows over a third of Americans report not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.
HealthUS News and World Report

11 Things That Make Sleep Apnea Worse

Here's why sleep apnea is such a problem and what you can do to improve it. It's estimated that as many as 24 million adults in the U.S. have obstructive sleep apnea, and for the majority who suffer from the most common form of sleep-disordered breathing, it goes undiagnosed. Untreated,...
HealthTelegraph

10 sleep hacks that will improve the duration and quality of your slumber

With life gradually getting back to normal, it's never been more crucial to get a good night's sleep. With health – both physical and mental – on many peoples' minds more than ever since the pandemic hit, we have looked at how you can sleep better, including what to do before, during, and after a night's shut-eye.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure just three hours after consuming it. Montmorency cherry juice can lower blood pressure by a similar amount to medication, research finds. The study examined the effects of Montmorency tart cherry juice on vascular function in hypertensive men. These participants consumed 60 ml of Montmorency tart...
Women's Healthverywellfamily.com

Postpartum Sleep Deprivation Can Age New Parents

Not getting enough sleep can make you tired, irritable, and forgetful. But for parents who have just delivered a baby, sleep deprivation may also accelerate the aging process. Research out of UCLA found that a year after giving birth, women who slept less than seven hours per night showed a biological age that was three to seven years older than their chronological age.
HealthWoodlands Online& LLC

How Has Your Sleep Been?

So, how has your sleep been? You may have heard that question from friends or family over the last year, or asked that yourself. With the radical changes that have come to our lives over the past 18 months to 2 years, it's no wonder we're all having a hard time sleeping! COVID-19, unemployment, the Presidential elections, rioting and protests, Afghanistan....when will it stop! According to the Texas Department of Public Health, anxiety and depression have increased four-fold in the past year, and with it our sleep has suffered. Adjusting to working from home, caring for children who are not in school, being stuck indoors....these changes in our routine, combined with our increased anxiety and fears have caused many to have trouble falling asleep, or staying asleep, or waking up early and being unable to go back to sleep.
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

How Your Body Tells You That Your Sleep Quality Is Poor

Good quality sleep is essential to daily performance, muscle recovery, and overall well-being. So, if your body is trying to tell you it's not getting the rest it needs, the deficit is sure to catch up with you eventually. But the signs of poor sleep quality are easy to miss.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Over 60? Stop Doing These Things For Your Health Now

Staying healthy can help get us into the golden years, but at no point are we home free. Making good health choices can extend your life, and enhance your quality of life, at any age. And being vigilant about certain things can be especially helpful after middle age. Read on to find out about the health mistakes experts say you should never make after 60—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

This herb may help you sleep better at night

In a recent study, researchers found that the herb saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research is at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality can have a...
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

A Common Sign Of High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure puts extra pressure on internal organs like the heart, brain and kidneys. Poor sleep can be a sign of high blood pressure, research reveals. A lack of deep sleep is a particularly strong sign of the condition. Without deep sleep during the night, people often do not...
Thrive Global

Why Getting Good Sleep Is Important For Our Health

Sleep is important for many brain functions, including communication between nerve cells (neurons). Your brain and body are very active while you sleep. Recent evidence suggests that sleep plays an important role in flushing out toxins from the brain that accumulate when you wake up. Sleep latency and sleep duration...
ScienceThrive Global

Sleep Your Way to Well-Being + Productivity

Sleep is one of the most powerful tools for productivity and all-around well-being. But too many of us are struggling with consistent sleep routines that work with our natural rhythms. It’s so important to get a good sleep routine down. Insomnia actually costs the world economy $818 billion per year...
HealthMedicalXpress

The effect of sleep deprivation on surgical performance

New research from the School of Medicine at Trinity investigating the effect of sleep deprivation on surgical performance has found that surgeons were already sleep deprived before their on-call shifts and were even more sleep-deprived afterwards, and crucially, that sleep deprivation impacted surgical performance The study is the first to focus on Irish surgeons and is published in the Journal of Surgical Research.
Mental Healthhslda.org

Homeschooling Helps Adolescents Avoid Sleep Deprivation

Having the freedom to choose later start times on school days may be a key advantage of homeschooling—especially for adolescents. If allowed to sleep in and start schooling later in the day, more of them could sleep longer and be less likely to experience sleep deprivation—a common issue among teens[i] that is known to negatively impact their cognitive functioning, emotional regulation, and health.[ii] Here’s what some of the research says.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...

