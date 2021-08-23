Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

By Erwin Mufidiaz
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Good as Hell' hitmaker and her collaborator Cardi B get cheeky as they fire back at the online trolls and gossip mongers in a new single titled 'Rumors'. AceShowbiz - Lizzo climbed up the chart as she collaborated with Cardi B on a new single titled "Rumors". It marked her first release in over two years since her third studio album "Cuz I Love You" in 2019. "Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right," Lizzo gushed.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aceshowbiz Lizzo#Stateside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

#LetNormaniPerform Trends As Singer Confirms She is NOT Booked for 2021 MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs are on the bad side of fans of ‘Wild Side’ singer Normani. Two years after blowing the roof off the annual event with the inaugural live performance of her Platinum hit, ‘Motivation’ (click here to watch), the stageblazer’s supporters – affectionately called #NormaniNation – were expecting a redo with her current hit, ‘Wild.’
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Normani Eyes Collaborations With Beyonce & Rihanna

Normani may have just nabbed a strong debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her new single ‘Wild Side,’ but that hasn’t stopped her from pounding the promotional pavement in support of the Cardi B assisted cut. The singer’s latest stop was Hot Radio Maine, where she sat down with...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Lizzo hilariously responds to rumors she killed someone stage-diving

You would think that some rumors are so ridiculous no one could believe them but day by day we learn that some people really are that gullible, especially when it comes to celebrities. Recently Lizzo was the latest victim of nonsense after a wild rumor started spreading that the singer decided to stage dive and killed someone, referencing her weight. As noted by Page Six there is no clear indication of how the rumor started or exactly how much it spread but since Lizzo brought it to everyone‘s attention, a story like this did not go unnoticed. The body-positive singer has always been outgoing and ready to call out anyone she feels necessary in a funny but stern matter and she handled this situation no differently. She took to TikTok where she has over 17-million followers with a hilarious video including evidence to prove that not only has she never stage dived, she isn’t “that big.”
CelebritiesBillboard

Lizzo Releases 'Rumors' With Cardi B: Watch the Steamy Music Video

It's true! On Friday (Aug. 13) at midnight, Lizzo released her all-new single "Rumors" featuring Cardi B. The song marks the duo's first-ever collaboration. On Thursday, ahead of the release, the two Grammy winners posted a promotional clip with a sneak peek from the music video. In it, Lizzo is heard singing, "All the rumors are true, yeah."
TMZ.com

Lizzo Trying to Manifest Banging Drake After New Song Name-Drop

Lizzo says she name-dropped Drake in her new song to turn the tables on an age-old trope of rappers doing the same for women -- but it seems she's actually trying to bang the dude. The singer told Zane Lowe she mentioned Drizzy on her new song, "Rumors," because she...
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Lizzo's “Rumors” Braids Were 43.5 Feet Long

Lizzo's new look is breaking records — literally. In her new video for her single "Rumors," a collaboration with Cardi B, the musician wore extremely long braids that measured up as a whopping 43.5 feet long and required four people to carry!. The video, which features imagery inspired by Greek...
TV & Videosthesource.com

Doja Cat Announced as Host of 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat won’t only be taking the stage of the 2021 MTV VMAs; she will host them. MTV has announced Doja Cat will make her hosting debut at the 2021 ceremony. In addition to performing and hosting, Doja Cat is nominated five times, including two of the night’s highest honors, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.”
CelebritiesNME

Lizzo speaks out on abusive online comments: “This shit should not fly”

Lizzo has opened up about the abusive comments she’s received online following the release of ‘Rumors’. The Cardi B-featuring single arrived last Friday (August 13) alongside an official video, which was seemingly inspired by Disney’s animated movie Hercules (1997). Since the track and its accompanying visuals landed, however, Lizzo has...
CelebritiesVulture

If Lizzo Still Makes You Uncomfortable, Oh Well

For all the negative attention she gets, you’d think Lizzo would be more of a troublemaker. Her 2019 breakout album Cuz I Love You put her playful rapping and hearty singing to work over an array of clever, slippery pop, rap, rock, and R&B hybrids, and complaints arose about the Midwest performer pandering to white audiences and fishing for commercial placements. She showed skin on magazine covers and twerked at events, and people lost their minds in the way they do when woke standards for body- and sex-positivity are put to the test by the sight of a woman living freely in her sexuality and outside the narrow spectrum of body types historically celebrated in mass media. The eagerness to take Lizzo down a peg for some perceived affront to decency, sparked by behavior as benign as displaying a bit of ass, says much more about us than her. We’re not as forward-thinking as we fancy ourselves. We’re still beholden to outdated 20th-century attitudes toward sex, sexuality, and gender roles, and all too eager to project this baggage on others. The worst Lizzo scandal was broadcasting the name and face of a Postmates driver who failed to deliver an order in 2019, and taking umbrage with music critics after a middling Pitchfork review. Everything else was bullshit, particularly the notion that pop and rock belong to white people. Black artists revolutionized both fields. It’s ours as much as it belongs to anyone else.
MusicCosmopolitan

Lizzo just tried to shoot her shot with Drake

After namedropping Drake in her latest single with Cardi B, Lizzo took to Twitter over the weekend to shoot her shot once more. We love to see it. Earlier this month Lizzo shared a teaser for the new track on Tiktok, and on Friday (August 13) she released "Rumours" featuring rapper Cardi B.
Musicenergy941.com

Lizzo’s “Rumors” Becomes Her Highest Debuting Single

Lizzo and Cardi B responded to this hit song, “Rumors” hitting the top 10 on Billboard.“Rumors” debuted at number four behind The KID LAROI & Justin Bieber’s song, “Stay” which topped the chart at number one. This is Lizzo’s second song to debut in the top 10 on the chart....
Celebritieskiss951.com

Lizzo Set To Collab With Cardi B In A New Single: ‘Rumors’

Lizzo and Cardi B have joint forces on a new single, “Rumors”,w to be released Friday Aug 13. The Grammy-winning singer posted a close-up photo of herself and Cardi with their long acrylics placed over their lips captioning it, “‘RUMORS’ feat @iamcardib 🔥🤫🔥 THIS FRIDAY 8/13🤫🔥🤫🔥🤫🔥”. Cardi posted the same...
MusicPosted by
defpen

New Music: Lizzo – Rumors (Featuring Cardi B)

Lizzo set Twitter ablaze this week when she posted a video clip of her on Facetime with none other than Cardi B. Together, Lizzo and Cardi B confirmed the “Rumors” that they’d be linking up on a new track. Then, Lizzo followed up the big news with a major sneak peek at the video. Fans caught a glimpse of the two donning ancient Greek attire as they tap their fingertips together à la Michaelangelo’s The Creation of Adam. Tonight, the talented duo came through with the full visual and single.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Lizzo Describes Cardi B as 'Ultimate' Ground Breaker for Female Artists

The 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker sings high praise for her 'Rumors' collaborator, insisting the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee is a game changer in music because she 'has always done it right.'. AceShowbiz - Lizzo insists Cardi B has "changed the game forever" for female artists. The 33-year-old singer and the chart-topping rap...
MusicDJBooth

Lizzo, Wizkid, NLE Choppa: Best of the Week

Lizzo, Wizkid, & NLE Choppa Released the Best Songs This Week. This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week is a new editorial series on Audiomack World, highlighting the latest and greatest new songs on the platform across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, click here.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Is new music on the way? Lizzo teases big announcement

Lizzo is seemingly making an announcement regarding new music today (08.02.21). After revealing she was in the studio with Mark Ronson working on her fourth studio album last week, the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker has hinted fans might not have too much longer to wait before they hear what she has been working on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy