Artist of the Week: Lizzo

For all the negative attention she gets, you’d think Lizzo would be more of a troublemaker. Her 2019 breakout album Cuz I Love You put her playful rapping and hearty singing to work over an array of clever, slippery pop, rap, rock, and R&B hybrids, and complaints arose about the Midwest performer pandering to white audiences and fishing for commercial placements. She showed skin on magazine covers and twerked at events, and people lost their minds in the way they do when woke standards for body- and sex-positivity are put to the test by the sight of a woman living freely in her sexuality and outside the narrow spectrum of body types historically celebrated in mass media. The eagerness to take Lizzo down a peg for some perceived affront to decency, sparked by behavior as benign as displaying a bit of ass, says much more about us than her. We’re not as forward-thinking as we fancy ourselves. We’re still beholden to outdated 20th-century attitudes toward sex, sexuality, and gender roles, and all too eager to project this baggage on others. The worst Lizzo scandal was broadcasting the name and face of a Postmates driver who failed to deliver an order in 2019, and taking umbrage with music critics after a middling Pitchfork review. Everything else was bullshit, particularly the notion that pop and rock belong to white people. Black artists revolutionized both fields. It’s ours as much as it belongs to anyone else.