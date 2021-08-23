Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show
Before suddenly passing out, the 'Full of Dat S**t' hitmaker could be seen struggling to walk with his shaky legs after performing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia. AceShowbiz - Rapper Webbie is reportedly "doing better" after collapsing from a terrifying "medical emergency" during the show. As confirmed by his spokesperson, the "Full of Dat S**t" hitmaker was already given permission to leave the hospital.www.aceshowbiz.com
