Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

By Dyas Intan Rachmawati
AceShowbiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore suddenly passing out, the 'Full of Dat S**t' hitmaker could be seen struggling to walk with his shaky legs after performing at the 213 Lux Lounge in Roanoke, Virginia. AceShowbiz - Rapper Webbie is reportedly "doing better" after collapsing from a terrifying "medical emergency" during the show. As confirmed by his spokesperson, the "Full of Dat S**t" hitmaker was already given permission to leave the hospital.

www.aceshowbiz.com

