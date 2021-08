Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed the deeper issue with Kawaki's obsession over Naruto Uzumaki with the newest chapter of the series! Kawaki has been steadily becoming a member of the Uzumaki family ever since Naruto took him under his wing before the fight with Kara, and with Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat, Naruto has officially cemented the adoption in place. But throughout all of this something has been bubbling under the surface as Kawaki has been forming not exactly a fondness over his new father figure, but an obsession that will eventually lead to something bad if it continues the way it is now.