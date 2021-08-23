Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abbeville County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Chester, Greenwood, Laurens, Union, York by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Chester; Greenwood; Laurens; Union; York PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF THE AREA Localized dense has developed over the southeastern tier with visibility values under 2 miles at the observation sites. Some areas may experience visibilities as low as a quarter of mile during the overnight period. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. The fog should slowly scour out after sunrise.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, SC
County
Greenwood County, SC
City
Greenwood, SC
City
Chester, SC
County
York County, SC
City
Laurens, SC
City
York, SC
City
Union, SC
County
Chester County, SC
County
Laurens County, SC
County
Abbeville County, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
Law EnforcementPosted by
CNN

Capitol Police officer who killed Ashli Babbitt on January 6 speaks publicly for first time: 'I know that day I saved countless lives'

(CNN) — The veteran US Capitol Police officer who killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt went public Thursday, revealing his identity and defending his actions on January 6. "I know that day I saved countless lives," Lt. Michael Byrd said in an interview with "NBC Nightly News." "I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job."
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy