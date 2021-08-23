Special Weather Statement issued for Abbeville, Chester, Greenwood, Laurens, Union, York by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Abbeville; Chester; Greenwood; Laurens; Union; York PATCHY DENSE FOG EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF THE AREA Localized dense has developed over the southeastern tier with visibility values under 2 miles at the observation sites. Some areas may experience visibilities as low as a quarter of mile during the overnight period. Motorists are urged to slow down and allow extra time to reach their destination. The fog should slowly scour out after sunrise.alerts.weather.gov
