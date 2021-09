Whether you have a team working in-office or remotely, every team member having a sense that they are valued and respected in the organization is critical for success. They need to feel like they are part of a community, where they feel comfortable sharing their opinions, ideas, and can trust one another to do their part. Having a sense of community can remind members that each of them carries their own importance and has a job to get done. An organization can have one large community, and within that, they may have a smaller community, say for different teams within the organization.