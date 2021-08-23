Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

What to expect from New Student Orientation

By Yutong Jiang
GW Hatchet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, thousands of freshmen and sophomores are flocking to campus after a year and a half of attending school from their computer screen. This year’s New Student Orientation, which runs from Friday, Aug. 20 to Sunday, Aug. 29, will serve both the freshman and sophomore classes as they begin the transition to a three-dimensional GW experience. We sat down with an orientation peer adviser to hear what’s in store for students who are new to campus.

www.gwhatchet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Leblanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gw#District Connections#University#Student Affairs#Dean Of Students#And D C#Hatchet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Scranton, PAscranton.edu

University Students Receive Awards

Several students were recently honored with awards. Read about them here. Frank O’Hara medals were given to University students with the highest grade-point averages in their first-, second- and third-year in the College of Arts and Sciences, the Kania School of Management and the Panuska College of Professional Studies for the 2019-20 academic year. The awards, named in honor of the late Frank O’Hara who served the University for 53 years in various administrative positions, were presented at a ceremony held recently on campus.
Glenville, WVWDTV

New Glenville State College Students Completing Orientation

GLENVILLE, WV (WDTV) - New Glenville State College students have been accommodating to college life this week as they take part in the orientation process for incoming freshmen. New Pioneer Orientation is designed to help new students create connections, become familiar with policies at the college, connect with professionals across...
Howard County, MDFrederick News-Post

Howard Community College Virtual New Student Orientation

Virtual New Student Orientation for Howard Community College (HCC) is scheduled for Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m.- noon via Zoom videoconferencing. A parent and family session will be offered on Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m. also via Zoom. First-time students to HCC are strongly encouraged to attend. All orientation sessions...
CollegesGW Hatchet

Students should look out for each other to ease the transition back to campus

At long last, GW is back. After two and a half virtual semesters, precedented times are coming into view. But although we’re back on campus, we’re not all the way back to normal. Readjusting to college life with the effects of the pandemic still in the backdrop is going to be a challenge for everybody. The entire GW community – from administrators to faculty to student organizations to the student body – must make a conscious effort to look out for one another as we all transition back to an in-person GW experience.
Rochester, NYCampus Times

New student orientation brings back traditions, excludes new sophomores

Incoming first-years and sophomores were welcomed last week with the renewal of many Rochester traditions that were cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Many first-years expressed excitement to be on campus. “My favorite event was the candlelight ceremony because it’s kind of symbolic,” first-year Grace Kim told the Campus Times....
Collegeschestertownspy.org

Washington College Welcomes Students Back to Campus for Fall Semester

With just one week until the start of fall classes, students have begun to arrive on campus for the first full in-person semester in two years. Members of the Class of 2025 arrived en masse on Monday morning for a full week of Orientation, joining fall student-athletes, Peer Mentors, Resident Assistants (RA’s) and a few other students who returned the week prior. Transfer students are also on campus for Orientation.
Spokane, WAGonzaga Bulletin

BRIDGE Pre-Orientation Program Welcomes Underrepresented Students

It's always a great time for a fresh new start, especially as a first-year student. All across campus, first-year students are going through orientation weekend. While some students might have only just arrived on campus, others have already begun experiencing their journey at Gonzaga through pre-orientation programs. One such pre-orientation...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford prepares to welcome frosh with in-person New Student Orientation

After the Class of 2024 experienced a nearly all-virtual first year at Stanford, the University now plans to welcome frosh, sophomores and new transfer students to campus, mostly for the first time. New Student Orientation (NSO) is students’ first look at campus life with programs and lectures to introduce students...
EducationKilleen Daily Herald

New teacher immediately connects with students

It takes a special individual to be a teacher, especially through a pandemic. But it is even harder when you become the teacher of the class in the middle of the year — especially in your first year of teaching. That is what Annah Peters did, and she excelled in the classroom — and so did her students.
Floresville, TXWilson County News

Orientation makes a new campus feel like home for Floresville students

Campus transitions are often difficult for students. To make those transitions easier, Floresville Independent School District (ISD) holds a different kind of orientation for incoming sixth-graders and incoming ninth-graders. At both Floresville Middle School and Floresville High School, students got more than the obligatory tour of the campus. They also...
San Benito County, CAbenitolink.com

SBHS holds in-person orientation for students

Link Crew Leaders take their group of freshman around the different parts campus and show them where their classes are located. Photo by Julia Hicks. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Julia Hicks. To kick off the new school year, San Benito High School’s Link Crew held an in-person...
Collegesmoney.com

Colleges Are Giving Students up to $25,000 Just for Getting Vaccinated

With the fall semester coming up quickly, some colleges are giving students extra incentive to get vaccinated by handing out scholarships worth up to $25,000. 600 colleges in the U.S. are requiring students and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many other schools haven’t mandated vaccinations, yet they are encouraging everyone to get the vaccine — sometimes by way of financial incentives.
Washington, DCGW Hatchet

Insider academic advice from seniors

After spending more time on campus than any other class and finishing almost all of their academic requirements, this year’s senior class is here to offer valuable tips that can help you navigate your new school. We asked seniors from different schools and colleges to reflect on their experience in...
Collegesuiowa.edu

Fall 2021 New TA Orientation

This event will introduce participants to the role of teaching assistant at the University of Iowa and prepare them for the first week of classes and beyond. Participants will discuss evidence-based teaching strategies for lesson planning, inclusive teaching, face-to-face instruction, and more with Office of Teaching, Learning & Technology Center for Teaching staff. Participants will also choose two workshops of interest to them out of several options; these will be facilitated synchronously by experienced TAs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy