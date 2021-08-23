Cancel
Family Relationships

Grandchild would like to reject grandparents, for cause

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

Dear Amy: I am 20 years old. I have never really had a relationship with my grandparents. I see them two or three times a year, usually on birthdays and holidays. They are not nice people. Both are narcissists. They constantly make me miserable. My mother no longer sees them,...

Relationship Advice

Help! We Eloped During COVID With My Mom’s Blessing. Now She’s Mad She “Wasn’t Invited.”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Last spring, my wedding was canceled because COVID hit about a month before the celebration. We were devastated, but we did what we had to do. Later that summer, we decided to go ahead and sign the marriage certificate when we found out one of our friends was ordained. Since both our families would have to get on a plane, and our parents are at high risk, we decided to only invite a few friends in our “bubble” and have our immediate families FaceTime. At that time, both my parents were very supportive. My Dad even suggested we elope, since at that point in time we had no idea how long the lockdown would last. The wedding happened at our house. We said vows, the license was signed, and then we had some food. I didn’t even wear my wedding dress. Since then, my Mom has started making passive comments like “If I had been invited to your wedding …” and it’s been brought to my attention that she’s twisting the narrative to make herself look like the victim and telling people “I wasn’t even invited to my own daughter’s wedding.” I’ve talked to her about it, and explained that it was a tough situation and we didn’t invite our parents because we didn’t want them to get sick or die. She will say she totally understands, but then she’ll tell someone else in my extended family the same story. How can I get her to stop this? It’s hurtful and it is making me look bad.
Kidsindy100.com

If you say any of these 5 things to kids, stop immediately

I get a lot wrong as a parent and I say or do things I look back on later and feel awful about. So it's a bit rich of me to write this when I'm just winging it like everyone else; but these five phrases really rile me up and I'm writing about it anyway.
Family Relationships

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Relationships

Ask Amy: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

I am a woman in my 70s. I do not understand why women in their 30s think they can treat their elders with disrespect. I had two unkind mothers-in-law but I wouldn't have dreamed of being rude to them or "telling them off" because they were my elders — the mothers of my husbands, and the grandmothers of my children and grandchildren.
Family Relationships

Help! My Mother-in-Law Yells and Cries if We Don’t Regularly Give Her Money.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Stressed mama: Do we have ethical obligations to help our in-laws? For the past five years, I have been the only income-earner while my husband is in school; he is now in year two of med school. We’re expecting our first child this fall. His parents ask for money regularly and have been borrowing our second car for the past eight months. We need it back soon. I can’t afford to get another car!
Family Relationships
Upworthy

Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything

Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Family Relationships

Parents to young adults should remember, less is more

It seems to be generally true that as one gets older, the habit of reminiscing develops. Looking back seems to be a function of getting closer to the final curtain. The closer the latter, the more of the former in which one indulges. In that regard, I indulge in an optimistic amount.
Family Relationships

When Our Adult Children Leave Home

From the moment our children are born we invest everything we can in them knowing that the day will come when they will move on independently with their own lives. This transition can be a difficult one for families to make. So what is the best way to carry on relationships with adult children who have left home? What preparations should be made ahead of time towards this stage in order to keep the family connected?
Family Relationships
Cars 108

An Honest Open Letter to My Son As He Becomes a First Time Dad

I really feel at this point I should be giving you all types of advice on being a parent and I’m not even sure where to begin. In just a few weeks you experience one of the most amazing moments of your life, becoming a dad. How can it be possible? Somehow 33 years I’ve gone by and it seems like only yesterday I was holding you in my arms for the very first time.
Kids
InspireMore

‘My daughter Penny is not a ‘mistake.’ She is perfection.’: Down syndrome mom explains the difference between ‘inclusion’ and helping people ‘belong’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “As we wrestle with ways to love and care for each other across differences, I want to share some helpful definitions of terms that have helped me break down the differences between exclusion, tolerance, inclusion, and belonging. I’m writing here in terms of disability, but these concepts apply to changing any system that excludes individuals or communities.
Family Relationships

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
Society
Tyla

Women Explain Why They Asked Their Husbands To Take Their Surname

With pandemic restrictions finally lifted, it means that engaged couples all over the UK are firmly focusing their attention on postponed trips up the aisle without fear of having to follow Covid-19 rules. And while excitement brews among those planning on saying 'I do', there's also a conversation being had...

