Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Dominique Thorne Joins 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as Riri Williams/Ironheart

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominique Thorne has officially joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Riri Wililams/Ironheart. The news was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who told ComicBook, “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first.” He added, “She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Wakanda Forever#Comicbook#Mit#Iron Man S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Letitia Wright Hospitalized

Letitia Wright, who stars as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is currently in a Boston-area hospital after suffering a minor injury during production. Wright apparently sustained unspecified injuries while working on a stunt rig for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, and is expected to be released soon. "Letitia Wright sustained...
Celebritiesjournalistpr.com

Black Panther’s Star Winston Duke Shares A Sad Tale About Chadwick Boseman

After hearing of the death of Chadwick Boseman, the actor who brought her father’s story to life, Boseman’s daughter Jackie Robinson did what she could to share some heartwarming thoughts about her father’s honor. The actress who played Ramonda in Black Panther, the mother of Chadwick Boseman and superhero Tchaikovsky,...
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms New Movie IS Connected to Iron Man

The latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is due to hit theaters for its 45-day run on September 2, 2021. Although this will be Shang-Chi’s (Simu Liu) MCU debut, the Ten Rings organization has been mentioned in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe before — namely when back in the very first official MCU movie, Iron Man (2008).
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in Iron Man was the ‘biggest risk’ for Marvel

Kevin Feige has admitted that casting Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark in Iron Man was the “biggest risk” the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has taken in the past.According to the president of Marvel Studios, the selection of the actor to play the lead role in Jon Favreau’s Iron Man in 2008 was a very “difficult” task.At the time, Downey Jr was still rebuilding his career after a battle with substance abuse that even caused him to be jailed.Looking back at the memories, Feige told CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell about the risks concerning the casting of the actor, which paid...
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Set Photos Tease Old and New Characters

Only days after the reveal that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would feature the introduction of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, new set photos have given fans a look at her character along with some familiar faces from the world of Wakanda. The familiar faces came to us in the form of Letitia James' Shuri, who is expected to make a big step up in the Black Panther franchise following the death of Chadwick Boseman. Following the release of some earlier photo leaks showing an intense car chase, these are the latest, and probably not the last images from the shoot, but they are definitely helping build the hype for the movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Okoye And Shuri Costumes Revealed At Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shoot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently on filming location at the MIT campus in Cambridge. Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Letitia Wright’s Shuri seem to be there to meet Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams/Ironheart. Why they need her help remains a mystery, but as Shuri and Riri are both tech geniuses, they’ll have a lot in common.
MoviesComicBook

Ironheart Actress Spotted on Black Panther 2 Set

Filming is currently underway on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. A lot of elements surrounding the film have caught the attention of Marvel fans, including the confirmation that Dominique Thorne will be making her debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the film, before spinning out into her own Disney+ exclusive series. We've already seen some details as to what that will entail, including preparation for filming at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Riri goes to school in the comics. Now, a new set photo courtesy of Instagram user @howarinedroma shows a first look at Thorne on the set, which you can check out below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Anthony Mackie Reportedly Getting $10 Million For Captain America 4

Sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the long run always tends to yield healthy financial rewards, but the studio has been known to offer relatively low sums to talents headlining their first solo movie. Admittedly, this was a decade ago, but Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth didn’t net more than $500,000 for Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor respectively.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Will Introduce A New Marvel Hero, And The Choice Is A+

Because Marvel Studios decided not to recast T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman’s passing, someone else will take over the Black Panther mantle for next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, they won’t be the only new superhero to shine in the sequel. It turns out that Black Panther 2 will also feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Panther 2 Set Video Reveals Dora Milaje in Intense Car Chase

We already know that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has started production and it looks like the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel isn't wasting time in getting straight into the action. A new set photo offers a glimpse at an intense car chase involving the Dora Milaje. It's no secret that...
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Fans Hyped For New Black Panther Suit

We're getting closer and closer to Marvel's Avengers' War For Wakanda expansion, which will introduce Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, the kingdom of Wakanda, and more to the game. In the lead-up to launch Crystal Dynamics has pulled the curtain back on several new costumes for Black Panther, and their latest costume for the King of Wakanda is easily one of the best yet according to fans. The reactions have poured in ever since Marvel's Avengers revealed the Royal Legacy Outfit, an homage to not just ancient Wakanda but also T'Challa's look during the time when Shuri became Black Panther. Fans also made comparisons to Avengers B.C. and Bashenga too, and it's receiving a lot of love from fans, which you can see for yourself starting on the next slide.
ComicsComicBook

Watch: Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Black Panther War for Wakanda Motion Comic

Marvel's Avengers is set to launch its highly anticipated War for Wakanda expansion, which will not only introduce Black Panther as a playable character but will also welcome fans to the world of Wakanda and introduce a whole new set of characters into the world. It's the biggest content expansion yet for the game, but you don't have to wait for the expansion's full release to get immersed in the world. That's because Square Enix has released the first of several new motion comics to get you up to speed on what's been going on with T'Challa, Shuri, and Klaw before War for Wakanda kicks off, and you can check out the first issue right here.
Movies/Film

How ‘Black Panther’ Paved the Way for ‘Shang-Chi,’ According to Kevin Feige

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings marks the point where Marvel’s finally ready to acknowledge the existence of Asians. Responsible for decade upon decade of countless meaningful and invaluable contributions to cinema throughout the history of the medium, the Asian diaspora is finally getting its first major share of the superhero spotlight in over 13 years of the franchise’s box office dominance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy