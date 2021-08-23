Dominique Thorne Joins 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as Riri Williams/Ironheart
Dominique Thorne has officially joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as Riri Wililams/Ironheart. The news was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who told ComicBook, “We’re shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first.” He added, “She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series.”hypebeast.com
Comments / 0