Dominique Thorne Joins 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' as Riri Williams/Ironheart

We're getting closer and closer to Marvel's Avengers' War For Wakanda expansion, which will introduce Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, the kingdom of Wakanda, and more to the game. In the lead-up to launch Crystal Dynamics has pulled the curtain back on several new costumes for Black Panther, and their latest costume for the King of Wakanda is easily one of the best yet according to fans. The reactions have poured in ever since Marvel's Avengers revealed the Royal Legacy Outfit, an homage to not just ancient Wakanda but also T'Challa's look during the time when Shuri became Black Panther. Fans also made comparisons to Avengers B.C. and Bashenga too, and it's receiving a lot of love from fans, which you can see for yourself starting on the next slide.