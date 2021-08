China has warned the U.S. to prepare for a "counterattack" if a soon-to-be-released intelligence report blames them for the COVID origins, the Associated Press reported today. A theory that COVID-19 emerged from a lab leak in Wuhan, China, where the disease first appeared towards the end of 2019, has caused tension between the U.S., China, and the World Health Organization (WHO). U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct a 90-day review of "two likely scenarios" in late May, including the lab leak theory and another that COVID-19 potentially transferred from animals to humans from Chinese wet markets. Either way, putting China in the "hot seat" for the pandemic.