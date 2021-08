Florida State Head Coach Mark Krikorian is in his 17th season in Tallahassee. In that time he has elevated the Seminoles into an elite national program. FSU has made the NCAA Tournament 21 straight years. In 18 of those years the Noles have made the Sweet 16. In 15 of those years FSU has appeared in the Elite 8 and in 11 of those years they have made the College Cup (Final Four). The Seminoles were national runners-up in 2007, 2013 and (spring) 2021. The Noles were national champions in 2014 and 2018.