SAULT STE. MARIE — The police department will see an upgrade at its station with two new exterior steel doors. “The building that we currently have is old, there’s some maintenance that needs to be done, this being particularly one of them,” said City Manager Brian Chapman. “There’s a great big gap about two inches underneath the doors that any cool winter days doesn’t let the place really warm up. It’s right outside the new chief’s office, so we want to make sure we take care of that.”