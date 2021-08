Since bursting into the spotlight as a chart-topping rapper, Australian star Iggy Azalea has had her fair share of public relationships. The "Change Your Life" hitmaker has been romantically linked to a number of high-profile names. In 2011, Azalea hit things off with A$AP Rocky and told Vibe magazine that they both got tattoos to honor their relationship. After their split, Azalea had her "Live, Love, A$AP" ink crossed out and eventually removed. In 2015, Azalea got engaged to former NBA player Nick Young after he proposed to her on his 30th birthday in 2015. Even though the pair had every intention of walking down the aisle, they called it quits that same year.