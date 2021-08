Michael Byrd was just standing his ground. Byrd, the police lieutenant who shot Ashli Babbit during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, on Thursday stepped forward into the spotlight. "I know that day I saved countless lives," Byrd said in an interview with NBC News. "I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that's my job." Law enforcement officials apparently agree: The Justice Department declined to pursue charges in April, and investigators with the Capitol Police said this week he will not be disciplined for Babbitt's death.