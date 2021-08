DAVIDSON, N.C. – Gardner-Webb Women's Soccer took on the Davidson Wildcats on Thursday evening in their season opener, which took place at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Davidson. The Wildcats took home the win with a final score of 3-1. "We played like it was our match in the first half and we were fortunate to only be down one at the half," said Head CoachMike Varga. "The second half was much better, as we had control of the ball early. We worked hard to equalize, and after doing so needed to maintain the energy but instead we allowed Davidson to regain their momentum. As a team we look forward to building off of the positives and utilizing what we learned in our upcoming matches."