Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen tested: What we like, what we don't
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a lot of things going for it. The design of the new foldable phone is more durable than ever before, both displays feature fast 120Hz refresh rates, and Samsung's worked with app makers so that more software takes advantage of the expanding, folding display. And yet, the feature that seems to be exciting many would-be Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners is the addition of S Pen support.www.tomsguide.com
Comments / 0