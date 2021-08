The USD/NOK has bounced back modestly in the past few days. The pair rose from a low of 8.7885 to 8.8400. The pair will likely resume the bearish trend as oil prices rebound. The USD/NOK pair is hovering near the lowest level this week as investors reflect on oil prices and the strong recovery of the Norwegian economy. The pair is trading at 8.8400, which is slightly above this week’s low of 8.7940.