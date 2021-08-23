Cancel
Does this scan?

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Reeling from months of economic instability, downtown business leaders, together with influential political donors from the Arlington Club, meet privately with Mayor Wheeler, threatening silent financial backing of the recall effort unless action is taken to thwart another downtown riot (e.g., Proud Boys vs. antifa).

