Sturgeon Blue Moon 2021: 10 stunning photos of August’s full moon
Skygazers got a special treat over the weekend as the sturgeon moon – August’s full moon – glowed overhead. It also was considered a seasonal blue moon, according to NASA.
Social media users shared their photos with the hashtags #sturgeonmoon and #bluemoon. Here are some of our favorites:
1. New York City
Photo by @garyhershorn, Instagram
2. Phoenix
Photo by @mirceagoia, Instagram
3. Raleigh, North Carolina
Photo by @raleighskyline, Instagram
4. Austin, Texas
Photo by @rudyramirezphotos, Instagram
5. Seattle
Photo by @timdurkan, Instagram
6. Italy
Photo by @fleamartano, Instagram
7. San Pedro, California
Photo by @the_bluecloud, Instagram
8. Ireland
Photo by @roman1e2f5p8s, Instagram
9. Los Angeles
Photo by @tom_ivicevic, Instagram
10. Port Washington, Wisconsin
Photo by @katezander84, Instagram
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0